Sharp bettors cause Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 59 line, total to move

The Kansas City Chiefs are consensus 1½-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles, and the consensus total is 49 for Super Bowl 59 on Sunday in New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate after winning the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) after scoring a touchdown during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Super Bowl 59 line and total have dropped after sharp bettors backed the underdog Eagles and the under in Sunday’s NFL title game in New Orleans.

The Chiefs remain consensus 1½-point favorites, but they have dipped to 1-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and Circa Sports.

“We took some early action on Philadelphia +1½ and moved the Eagles to +1. We feel there’s a chance the Eagles go off as a favorite in this game,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “Some sharp guys we know are on the Eagles, and I do think this Eagles team is a lot better than the one two years ago, and I don’t know if Kansas City is.

“That sounds ridiculous because the Chiefs basically went 17-1 this year. But I don’t know if they’re quite as good as they were a couple years ago.”

Philadelphia closed as a 1½-point favorite in its 38-35 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl 57.

While the line has dipped toward the Eagles, the betting public has been all over the Chiefs at the Westgate.

“Right now, the public is in love with the Chiefs,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “All the money in the first week has been on Chiefs and over, Chiefs money line. That’s all we see.”

Kansas City is -120 on the money line at the Westgate, and Philadelphia is even money.

The consensus total has dipped from 49½ to 49, though Station Sports still has the number at 49½.

“We’ve seen some sharp money on the under, which is predictable,” Salmons said. “Every year, the Super Bowl gets bet down because the number is always inflated.

“You always try to use a higher number and get away with as high as you can possibly use because you’re handling so much money on the game. And every year, the sharps will bet under.”

BetMGM took two six-figure wagers on under 49½ (-110) of $150,000 and $138,600.

BetMGM also took the largest reported Super Bowl bets so far on the Eagles money line (+110): $800,000 to win $880,000 and $750,000 to win $825,000.

The book also took a $326,000 wager to win $250,000 on the Chiefs money line (-130).

The Westgate is offering -108 on both sides as part of a season-long reduced juice promotion. The South Point sportsbook is offering -105 on both sides on straight bets placed in person.

