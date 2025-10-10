Sharp bettors cause line move in Raiders-Titans matchup

The Raiders are consensus 4½-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s matchup of 1-4 teams at Allegiant Stadium, and the total is 41½.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to throw against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll meets with Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a timeout during the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) attempts to recover a blocked punt with Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) pursuing during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) lays out in the end zone for a touchdown reception with Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) defending during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) is called for pass interference while defending against Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) reacts to giving up a touchdown with outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) looking on during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders were crushed by the Colts last week in their fourth consecutive loss this season and 17th in 22 games.

Despite the 40-6 defeat and fourth straight setback against the spread, the Raiders opened as 6½-point favorites over the Titans in Sunday’s matchup of 1-4 teams at Allegiant Stadium.

Sharp bettors jumped on Tennessee, which rallied for its first win of the season after an epic meltdown by the Cardinals, causing the consensus line to drop to 4½. It then dipped to 4 at multiple sportsbooks.

“The money’s all been on the Titans so far,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “It’s just hard to lay a decent amount of points with a bad team, and I guess that’s probably the angle (sharps) are looking at.

“It’s obviously two of the worst teams in the league, so something’s got to give. Hopefully, the Raiders will show up and give the locals something to cheer about.”

The game sets up a pros versus Joes matchup at STN Sports, where pro bettors are on the Titans and the betting public is on the Raiders.

“Some sharp action on the Titans plus the points,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Ticket counts favor the Raiders at about 2-1, so about 67 percent on the Raiders. We’re clearly going to be Titans fans.”

Tennessee, which erased a 21-6 fourth-quarter deficit in Sunday’s 22-21 win at Arizona, is 2-3 ATS this season after going 2-15 ATS last season. The Titans, playing their third consecutive road game, have lost 18 of their past 22 games.

The Raiders are on a 1-5 straight-up and ATS skid at Allegiant.

The total is 41½, and 75 percent of the money at STN Sports is on the over. The Titans have gone over in three of their past four games, while the Raiders have gone over in two of their past three.

Best bet

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw bet on the Titans +6 and still recommends a play on them at +4½.

“When I bet it, I didn’t know if (Raiders tight end Brock) Bowers was going to play. I don’t think he will. And losing (left tackle Kolton) Miller, who is probably their best (offensive) lineman, really hurts them,” Whitelaw said. “I don’t think the Raiders can be favored over anybody by that amount, and I just think it will be a close game regardless.”

Props

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions. He has been picked off in four games and is a -150 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to throw an interception against Tennessee.

Ashton Jeanty has scored a touchdown in two games. The Raiders rookie running back is -155 at Caesars to score an anytime touchdown and the +390 favorite to be the first touchdown scorer.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Anytime TD scorer

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 3-1

Ashton Jeanty -155

Tony Pollard +115

Jakobi Meyers +185

Brock Bowers +185

Michael Mayer +195

Tre Tucker +245

Tyjae Spears +280

Calvin Ridley 3-1