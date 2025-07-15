Sharp bettors cause odds to move on Pacquiao-Barrios boxing match

Manny Pacquiao is a 2-1 underdog to Mario Barrios in their WBC welterweight title fight on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden.

Manny Pacquiao speaks about his boxing comeback at a news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Sugar Ray Leonard had been inactive for three years before his stunning upset of Marvelous Marvin Hagler in 1987 at Caesars Palace.

Manny Pacquiao hasn’t fought in almost four years entering his WBC welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden.

Leonard was 30 when he beat Hagler as a 3-1 underdog. Pacquiao is 46 but sharp bettors at the Westgate SuperBook backed him at 4-1 odds, causing his odds to plummet to 2-1.

“We probably opened the price too high. We knew that the public was going to come in on Manny Pacquiao. They’ve heard of him, he’s so popular and he’s a big plus,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “But what definitely surprised me was seeing some really sharp groups take Pacquiao. It wasn’t just public money that made that price come crashing down. The groups that took the 4-1 are people I really respect.

“Right now, we need Barrios.”

Pacquiao, aka “PacMan,” was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June. He is the only boxer to win 12 world titles in eight different weight divisions and the only boxer to have held world titles in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s).

The Filipino boxing legend became the oldest welterweight world champion ever at age 40 after beating Keith Thurman in 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden. Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 knockouts) lost a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas his last fight in August 2021. He is trying to join George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins as the only boxers to win world title fights at 46 or older.

Barrios, a -240 favorite, is 29-2-1 with 18 KOs. The 6-footer has a 7-inch height advantage over Pacquiao, who is 5-foot-5. Barrios is also 16 years younger at age 30. His losses were to Gervonta Davis in 2021 and to Thurman in 2022.

Murray said he’s surprised at the amount of action on the bout.

“There’s a lot of betting interest,” he said. “Even with the fight kind of far off. Right when we put it up, there were people betting on it right away.

“Pacquiao was always a big draw for us at the betting windows. Not as big as (Floyd) Mayweather, but he was very, very popular. There was always a lot of interest any time he fought.”

The total on the 12-round fight is 10½ (over-120).

Barrios to win by knockout or technical knockout is the +120 favorite at Boyd Gaming in the method of victory prop. Barrios by decision is the +210 second choice, followed by Pacquiao by decision at +460 and Pacquiao by KO/TKO at +470. A draw pays 15-1.

