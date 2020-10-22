87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

Sharp bettors get down early on Thursday NFL game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 

Sharp bettors are backing the underdog New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, but the best number is no longer available.

Multiple sportsbook directors reported taking sharp money on Giants +6 early in the week. The Eagles were at -4½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks Thursday afternoon. The South Point and Station Casinos were at -5. The total is 44½ everywhere.

“Sharps were clearly on the G-Men early,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Public is all over the Eagles late. We’ll be Giants fans tonight.”

The Eagles (1-4-1) have lost two in a row, albeit against 5-0 Pittsburgh and 5-1 Baltimore. The Giants (1-5) picked up their first win Sunday, edging Washington 20-19 on a missed 2-point conversion.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said bettors weren’t showing much interest in the game.

“Handle on this game is pretty slow considering it’s a prime-time game,” he said via text. “A lot of money-line parlays going to Sunday starting with the Eagles, and there’s been some money on the under, but really not a ton to report.”

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett also said the public wasn’t showing interest in the game yet.

Bennett said Circa did take a sharp bet on under 45 on Thursday.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
2
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
3
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
4
Cold-weather gear might be handy as cold front nears Las Vegas
Cold-weather gear might be handy as cold front nears Las Vegas
5
World’s largest gaming loyalty program expands after merger
World’s largest gaming loyalty program expands after merger
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball a ...
College football betting trends — Week 7
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Ohio State has won the last four meetings with Nebraska straight up and is 3-1 against the spread in those games, with the cover wins all by 41 or more points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aar ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Packers failed to cover for the first time this season, and are one of five NFL teams that are 4-1 against the spread through six weeks.

A view of the Circa Sportsbook from the second level during a tour of Circa, the first from-the ...
Circa upping the ante for sportsbooks
By / RJ

Industry watchers say Circa’s glamorous new offering will put pressure on other properties to invest in their sportsbooks, even as the lion’s share of many sportsbooks’ revenue comes from online bets.