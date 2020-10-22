Sharp bettors get down early on Thursday NFL game

Sharp bettors have taken a side on Thursday’s game between the Giants and Eagles, but the best number is no longer available.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) dives for a two-point conversion against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

Sharp bettors are backing the underdog New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, but the best number is no longer available.

Multiple sportsbook directors reported taking sharp money on Giants +6 early in the week. The Eagles were at -4½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks Thursday afternoon. The South Point and Station Casinos were at -5. The total is 44½ everywhere.

“Sharps were clearly on the G-Men early,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Public is all over the Eagles late. We’ll be Giants fans tonight.”

The Eagles (1-4-1) have lost two in a row, albeit against 5-0 Pittsburgh and 5-1 Baltimore. The Giants (1-5) picked up their first win Sunday, edging Washington 20-19 on a missed 2-point conversion.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said bettors weren’t showing much interest in the game.

“Handle on this game is pretty slow considering it’s a prime-time game,” he said via text. “A lot of money-line parlays going to Sunday starting with the Eagles, and there’s been some money on the under, but really not a ton to report.”

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett also said the public wasn’t showing interest in the game yet.

Bennett said Circa did take a sharp bet on under 45 on Thursday.

