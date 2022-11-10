Sharp bettors hit total for Falcons-Panthers Thursday NFL game

The Atlanta Falcons are consensus 2½-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas sportsbooks for “Thursday Night Football.”

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field goal in overtime of an NFL football game to defeat the Carolina Panthers 37-34, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Sportsbooks are seeing two-way betting action for the “Thursday Night Football” game between the host Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons and sharp action on the under.

The Falcons are consensus 2½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“Pretty good two-way action on the game,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Two teams played a very close game a few weeks ago.”

The total for the game is 41½ at most sportsbooks. Station Casinos and William Hill are at 41, and the number is falling with wind and rain in the forecast in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“All sharp money is on the under as the total has dropped three points,” Esposito said.

Atlanta defeated the Panthers 37-34 in overtime on Oct. 30 following a wild ending. The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation, and it appeared the Panthers would come out with the win after D.J. Moore’s 62-yard touchdown reception with 12 seconds remaining tied the game at 34.

But Moore was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct when he took off his helmet during the celebration, and Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the extra point from 48 yards away.

Carolina also missed a field goal in overtime after C.J. Henderson returned an interception 54 yards to the Falcons 20-yard line.

The Falcons (4-5) are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Chargers, which also featured a bizarre finish. Atlanta forced a fumble with 34 seconds left, but defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham fumbled the ball back during the return. Los Angeles then kicked the winning field goal as time expired.

Carolina is 2-7 and last week’s 42-21 loss to the Bengals was its second straight.

“Early money was on the Panthers +3,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “Now pretty even at Falcons -2½.”

Caesars Sportsbook reported a bettor in Arizona wagered $130,oo0 on Panthers +3½ (-130) and $110,000 on under 43½ (-110).

The Falcons are attracting 80 percent of the spread tickets at BetMGM and 82 percent of the handle. Money-line bets are similar, with Atlanta seeing 67 percent of the tickets and 79 percent of the handle.

The most popular prop bets at BetMGM are Cordarrelle Patterson to score the first touchdown (+650), Patterson to score a TD at any time (+110) and Patterson over 54½ rushing yards (-115).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.