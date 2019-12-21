Sharp bettors like Texans over battered Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are 3-point home underdogs to the Texans on Saturday in the opener of an NFL tripleheader, and pro bettors are fading injury-depleted Tampa Bay.

Sharp bettors have been all over Tampa Bay on the road this season but have bet against the Buccaneers at home.

That strategy has paid dividends, as Tampa is 5-3 straight up and against the spread on the road but 2-4 SU and 0-5-1 ATS at home.

A Westgate bettor took Houston, which is 5-2 ATS on the road, at minus 1½, and CG Technology sportsbook took sharp plays on the Texans at minus 2 and minus 3.

Tampa Bay will be without starting wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“Tampa is really banged up at receiver, and if Houston wins this game, it wins the division,” said Ed Salmons, Westgate vice president of risk. “Houston is playing for everything here.”

Sharp plays are 9-7 ATS the last two weeks in this space after going 2-5 in Week 15.

Here are other pro plays reported by the Westgate, MGM Resorts and CG Technology (home team in CAPS):

— BRONCOS (-6½) over Lions

The line is up to 7. Denver has covered five of its last seven games and seven of 10. Detroit, which is expected to start third-string quarterback David Blough for the fourth straight week, is on a seven-game losing streak and mired in a 1-8 spread skid.

— TITANS (+3) over Saints

Tennessee, which has won and covered six of eight games behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill, needs to win to keep its playoff hopes alive. New Orleans has clinched the NFC South division title and is on a short week after playing on “Monday Night Football.”

— Steelers (-3) over JETS

Pittsburgh has won seven of nine games while going 5-3-1 ATS and needs to win to keep its postseason hopes alive. New York has lost two of three and is on an 0-3 ATS skid.

— CHARGERS (-6) over Raiders

The consensus line is up to 7 for the Chargers’ final game at the soccer stadium in Carson, California. Oakland is on a four-game losing streak and has dropped five straight ATS.

— Chiefs (-5) over BEARS

The line is up to 6. Kansas City has won and covered four straight as it chases the Patriots for the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Chicago is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games.

— Giants (+2½) over REDSKINS

The line is down to pick’em. New York beat Washington 24-3 in Week 4 and has covered three of its last four games, including last week’s 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

— Bengals (+1) over DOLPHINS

The line is down to pick’em. Miami has lost four of its last five. Cincinnati is 4-3 ATS on the road.

— VIKINGS (-4½) over Packers

The line is up to 5½ for the key NFC North showdown on “Monday Night Football.” The Vikings have won and covered the last three meetings against Green Bay in Minnesota.

The Packers will clinch the division title with a win. The Vikings will clinch a playoff berth with a win and keep their division title hopes alive.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.