Sharp bettors make late push in Giants-Washington game

The line has shifted for Thursday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, two NFC East rivals trying to avoid 0-2 starts.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sharp bettors have showed up on the Washington Football Team ahead of Thursday’s game with the New York Giants.

Washington is up to a 3½-point home favorite at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -3 at some points during the week.

Circa Sports, often representing the sharpest action in Las Vegas, is at Washington -4. Wynn Las Vegas is at Washington -3 (-125), and everyone else is at -3½.

The total is at 40½, with Circa going to 41.

Westgate SuperBook sportsbook director John Murray said it took sharp money on Washington -3½ (+100) at its New Jersey branch that pushed the line to -3½ (-110).

Still, the action is far below what the book saw for last Thursday’s season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, he said.

“This game won’t have anywhere near the volume of last Thursday night of course, but it looks like we will be rooting for the dog small,” Murray said via text message.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book took early action on the Giants, but the late money has been on Washington.

“All under money so far” on the total, Esposito said via text message.

Washington and the Giants are trying to avoid 0-2 starts. Washington lost 20-16 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers and lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the process. Taylor Heinicke will start against the Giants.

The Giants lost 27-13 at home to the Denver Broncos. New York quarterback Daniel Jones is 8-19 as a starter in his third year at the helm, but he is facing the one team he has had success against.

“Danny Dimes is 4-0 against Washington and only has four other wins against the entire league!” Esposito said.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.