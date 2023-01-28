52°F
Betting

Sharp bettors mostly back same side in Eagles-49ers game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 5:15 pm
 
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action before an NFL divisional round playoff fo ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass during an NFL divisional round p ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Sharp bettors at the South Point were squarely on the Eagles all week as 2½-point favorites over the 49ers in Sunday’s NFC championship game.

That changed momentarily Friday morning when South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews went to Philadelphia -3.

“It’s been all Eagles. Now that I’m at 3, I’m getting play back on the 49ers,” he said. “I do have some decent money line play on the 49ers +130.”

Not long after moving the number to 3, the South Point went back to 2½ (-110), where it is at every other book.

“I’m surprised it took an hour and a half to get me back to that number,” Andrews posted on Twitter (@andrewssports).

Circa Sports also moved the line for a short time Friday to Eagles -3.

“For like a minute,” Circa director of risk Chris Bennett said. “Sharps are mostly on the Eagles.”

The betting public is backing Philadelphia at Station Casinos, where it accounts for 65 percent of the tickets on the game.

“Both handle and ticket counts favor the Eagles,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Sharp money has been on the Niners plus the points. But the public has been all over Philadelphia.

“We’d be Niners and under fans if it kicked right now.”

The total is 46½ after it opened at 45½ for the matchup of two of the NFL’s top defenses. San Francisco has the league’s No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 16.4 points per game, and Philadelphia ranks sixth at 19.5 ppg. The Eagles also led the NFL in sacks with 70.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see a push on the under by the time the game kicks,” Esposito said. “With the amount of sacks the Eagles had this year and the Niners’ defense, I could see this game being a little bit closer and lower scoring.”

The Westgate SuperBook has taken steady two-way action on the game, though vice president of risk Ed Salmons said he understands why sharps are siding with the home team.

“You’re essentially just asking Philadelphia to win at home against a rookie quarterback (Brock Purdy) who has had only two road starts,” he said. “He’s gotten away with some passes that should’ve been intercepted. This game, to me, the 49ers better get the lead early. They don’t want to play from behind against the Eagles, just because of the way they can run the ball and hold onto the ball and use so much clock.”

Two Caesars bettors could win more than $1 million if the Eagles or Niners win the Super Bowl.

One Arizona bettor has a total of $300,000 to win $505,000 on Philadelphia to win the NFC, and a total of $180,000 to win $870,000 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

A Nevada bettor made two major wagers on the Niners on Nov. 13: $100,000 to win $500,000 to win the NFC and $75,000 to win $900,000 to win the Super Bowl (12-1).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

NFL divisional playoffs betting trends: Take the overs
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Jaguars have won their past six games while going 5-1 ATS. The Chiefs have gone 2-7 ATS in their past nine home games and are on a 2-6 spread slide overall.

NFL betting breakdown: Divisional playoffs
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper and Review-Journal NFL Challenge champion Doug Fitz analyzes the four divisional playoff games, with trends and final scores.

