Sharp bettors move line on Eagles-Giants ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

The Eagles are consensus 7½-point favorites over the Giants on “Thursday Night Football” but the line has dipped to 7 at several sportsbooks. The total is 40½.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins (84) scores a touchdown past New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles have dominated their NFC East rivalry with the Giants, winning seven of the last eight meetings and 19 of the last 23.

But sharp bettors are banking on New York to at least cover the spread as 7½-point home underdogs on “Thursday Night Football.”

“The sharps definitely took 7½ with the mighty New York football Giants,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “Philly isn’t blowing anyone out. It’s a division home ‘dog. Shorter week for the travel team. (New York rookie quarterback) Jaxson Dart has one more game of experience. A lot of those factors.”

The Eagles are consensus 7½-point favorites, but the line has dropped to 7 at Boomer’s (-105 juice on NFL sides this season), Circa Sports, the Westgate SuperBook (-108 juice on NFL sides and -105 on Thursdays) and the South Point sportsbook (which always deals -110 juice).

“I think it’s going to be one of those where the teasers and money-line parlays show up on the Eagles,” Bogdanovich said. “As long as the Giants win outright or the Eagles by more than seven, the books will be just fine.”

The consensus total has dropped from 43½ to 40½. At STN Sports, 82 percent of tickets are on the over, but 64 percent of the money at BetMGM is on the under.

The Giants have gone under in four of five games this season and Philadelphia is 3-2 to the under.

At STN Sports and BetMGM, 74 percent of the tickets are on the Eagles.

“As of now, best case is for the Eagles to win but not cover,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “A little Giants money-line action.”

New York is +320 on the money line. The Giants beat the Chargers 21-18 at home in Week 4 for their lone win of the season before turning the ball over five times in last week’s 26-14 road loss to the Saints.

Philadelphia fell 21-17 to the Broncos last week for its first loss of the season after blowing a 17-3 lead.

“It’s just hard to lay a lot of points with the Eagles because they play so slow,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “Their offense this year is nothing like it was last year. It’s just like a mess right now.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 0-7 ATS as a favorite of more than seven points.

The most popular props at BetMGM are on Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown to go over 59½ receiving yards, Dart to go over 30½ pass attempts and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown (-160).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.