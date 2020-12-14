Sharp bettors move line on Monday’s Ravens-Browns game

Baltimore is a 3-point road favorite at Cleveland. The Ravens are in danger of missing the playoffs after being one of the Super Bowl favorites.

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. On Thursday night, Sept. 17, The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Browns. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Sharp money is backing the Baltimore Ravens in a critical road game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

The Ravens have moved from as low as pick ’em early in the week to a consensus line of -3 (-120) on Monday afternoon. The total is 45½. The Golden Nugget, the South Point and Station Casinos have kept juice flat at -3 (-110 on both sides).

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett and Westgate sportsbook director John Murray reported sharp action early in the week on Baltimore that drove the number up.

“Think the Browns still have a lot of skeptics,” Murray said via text message.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito and William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich also reported being heavy on the Ravens.

“All the $$$$ is on the Ravens both respected and public,” Esposito said via text message. “… Huge game for the Ravens.”

Baltimore (7-5) began the year as one of the Super Bowl favorites but is sitting outside the playoffs right now. The Ravens stopped a three-game losing streak with a 34-17 victory over Dallas on Tuesday.

Cleveland (9-3) has won four straight, including a 41-35 victory last Sunday at Tennessee. The Browns are closing in on their first playoff berth since 2002.

The Ravens defeated the Browns 38-6 in the season opener.

After the early sharp action, the sportsbooks said the action has been modest Monday.

“Not a lot of excitement so far today,” Bennett said via text message. “Haven’t moved side, total or money line.”

Bogdanovich said: “Not going to be a monster decision for a Monday, so I am happy about that.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.