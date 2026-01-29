Sharp bettors pound Super Bowl 60 prop bets at Westgate SuperBook

The Westgate SuperBook renewed a long-running Las Vegas tradition Wednesday night when it released its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets.

Bettors review prop bets for Super Bowl 60 while standing in line to place them on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Westgate Superbook. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An LED screen listing prop bets for Super Bowl 60 illuminates one of many lounge chairs on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Westgate Superbook. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bettors review prop bets for Super Bowl 60 while standing in line to place them on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Westgate Superbook. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign directs bettors toward a counter to place prop bets for Super Bowl 60 on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Westgate Superbook. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pro bettor Bill Krackomberger stands in line to place prop bets for Super Bowl 60 on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Westgate Superbook. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bettors stand in line to place some of the first prop bets for Super Bowl 60 this year on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Westgate Superbook. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bettors stand in line to place prop bets for Super Bowl 60, underneath the giant screen showing the list of prop bets on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Westgate Superbook. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sharp bettors waited in line to place up to two $2,000 wagers apiece before going to the back of the line to do it again. There was a steady stream of bettors for almost two hours taking the first crack at more than 500 two-way props on the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots NFL title game and more than 1,000 wagering options overall.

“This is a 50-page book of unbelievable props. I give credit to the Westgate coming out with them and letting us hit them,” professional sports bettor Bill Krackomberger said. “It’s generous of them to take $2,000 on a prop bet.”

Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said most of the bettors made max bets.

“It’s been our tradition for a long time,” he said. “A lot of these sportsbooks now, they’re probably not letting you bet $2,000 (on props). We’re trying to do something that makes the SuperBook stand out as a great place to come to bet on the Super Bowl.

“We’ve got certain people that have been doing this prop release night for 20 years and guys that have been winning consistently for decades. It’s certainly a night for the advantage bettors to get a leg up.”

Pro plays

After two hours of taking bets at the counter — the SuperBook traditionally waits until after the pros pound the props before putting them on their mobile app — Murray shared some notable sharp plays:

— New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson over 2½ receptions (-140);

— New England’s TreVeyon Henderson under 4½ receiving yards (-110);

— Total number of Seahawks with a rushing attempt over 4½ (-110);

— Will there be a two-point conversion attempt? No (-140);

— Distance of first field goal made over 36½ yards (-110);

— Seattle’s Jake Bobo under ½ receiving yard (-140).

“It seems like we’re taking all these big bets from all these wiseguys, and we are,” Murray said. “But by the time this game kicks off, we’ll be rooting for most of these bets to win. Most of the time, if these guys (on prop release night) do good and they win, that probably means we’re going to have some good results.”

Popular props

In general, sharp bettors typically bet on “no” and “under,” while the betting public bets on “yes” and “over.”

Murray said some props that have become more popular in recent years are the Octopus, which pays 16-1 if the same player scores a touchdown and the subsequent two-point conversion for eight points; and the Scorigami, which pays 15-1 if the final score has never happened before in NFL history.

“The fun one this year is ‘Will there be a blocked punt?’ That’s 12-1,” Murray said. “Traditional ones that are always popular are overtime and a safety. This year, we have ‘Will both teams have a safety?’ That’s 250-1.”

Best bets

Pro sports bettor Randy McKay wagered $2,500 to win $2,000 on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to throw an interception (-125).

“Seattle’s got an opportunistic defense, and I think New England will be trailing a little bit,” he said. “We won’t get the same kind of conditions that they had in Colorado last week. I can see him definitely throwing one.

“I thought the price would be a little higher, so I took a cheap price.”

Pro bettor Frank Betti wagered $2,200 to win $2,000 on Maye’s longest rush to be over 12½ yards.

“If you disregard this little burst he’s had in the playoffs with a 65-yard (rushing) game and a 66-yard game, his dispassionate resume for the year is 6½ carries, 22 rush yards and a long rush of 13½,” he said. “His rush yards for this game is already 39, 40. That’s almost double what his normal output is. If they’re going to bet that, why would you not bet this?

“They’re saying he’s going to rush for this many more yards than he normally does. Is he going to do it a little bit at a time? No, he’s going to need a big run.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.