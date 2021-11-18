68°F
Sharp bettors take a side for Thursday’s Patriots-Falcons game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2021 - 2:05 pm
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) dives to make the tackle on CeeDee Lamb (88) du ...
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) dives to make the tackle on CeeDee Lamb (88) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Sharp bettors are backing the Atlanta Falcons as home underdogs for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The Falcons are consensus 6½-point underdogs at Las Vegas sportsbooks. Boyd Gaming and Circa Sports are offering Falcons +7 at -115 odds. Only Resorts World was at Falcons +7 at the usual -110 on Thursday afternoon.

The total is 47 everywhere.

Caesars Sports vice president of trading Craig Mucklow reported a six-figure sharp bet on Falcons +7.

Westgate SuperBook sportsbook director John Murray said it was sticking at 6½ to avoid sharp bettors.

“If we go to 7, we would be hit on Falcons +7,” he said via text message.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett reported sharp money at Falcons +6½ +100, though Circa has since gone to Falcons +7 -115.

Bennett and Murray said the public was backing the Patriots but not at a high volume, with action fairly quiet overall.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said 77 percent of the tickets at Station Casinos were on the Patriots.

The teams are coming off polar opposite performances Sunday. New England (6-4) romped to a 45-7 victory over Cleveland, while Atlanta (4-5) was crushed 43-3 by Dallas.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey contributed to this story.

