Sharp bettors take side in Bears-Steelers ‘MNF’ matchup

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he took some sharp play on the Steelers at -6½ before the consensus number climbed to 7 at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

After losing three of their first four games this season, the Steelers have bounced back with three consecutive wins.

Sharp bettors are banking on Pittsburgh to make it four in a row with a win and cover over Chicago on “Monday Night Football.”

The betting public also is backing Pittsburgh, with 74 percent of the tickets at Station Casinos on the home favorite.

Chicago won three of its first five games this season before losing three straight.

“There’s no question we’re going to need the Bears,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The best case is Bears and under right now. The worst case is Steelers and over.”

Bettors are all over the Steelers despite the fact that the total, at 40, is one of the lowest in years on “Monday Night Football.”

“It’s not often you see a pro football total at 40,” Esposito said. “For a pro football prime-time game, a total of 40 is extremely low and uncharacteristic. Both teams play fairly good defense and they don’t score a lot.”

Pittsburgh has a 1-5-1 under record this season and Chicago has a 2-6 under mark. The Bears are 31st in the league in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game, and the Steelers are 26th, averaging 18.9 ppg.

