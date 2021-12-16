Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Chargers ‘TNF’ matchup

Kansas City is a 3-point road favorite over Los Angeles at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the line sat at 4 and 3½ earlier this week.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) rushes against Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The Chargers have won the last two meetings with the Chiefs, including a 30-24 win at Kansas City earlier this season, after losing 12 of the previous 13 games in the series.

Sharp bettors expect Los Angeles to make it three wins in a row over the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.”



“The Chargers were very popular with the sharps early. We we took multiple six-figure bets from those we respect, including a money line bet,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “We’re seeing buy back today on the Chiefs at -2½ and now -3.”

The line dropped from 4 to 3 after it was reported that Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones was in COVID-19 protocol. It was still unclear Thursday afternoon if he would play.

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater also is on the COVID-19 list.

The consensus total is 53½, with Caesars and Station Casinos at 54½. LA is +145 on the money line.

The Chiefs (9-4) lead the Chargers (8-5) by one game in the AFC West and lead the ticket count at the Westgate SuperBook and Station Casinos by a more than 2-1 margin. The Chargers have 54 percent of the money wagered at the SuperBook.

“We’re going to be Chargers fans tonight. The public is going to continue to back the Chiefs,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “One key is that the Chargers have one of the lowest home-field advantages of any team in pro football. You’re going to see a sea of red in SoFi Stadium tonight.”

The Chiefs have won six straight games, covered four in a row and gone under in six of their last eight.

The Chargers have won and covered their last two games and gone over in five of their last seven.

“You can make a case that the Chiefs are the hottest team in football right now, outside of the Patriots,” Esposito said. “They’re still a scary good team. It’s not going to surprise me if we see them playing in February.”

