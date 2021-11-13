Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to cover both meetings against the Raiders last season and are 4-16 ATS in their past 20 games overall.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) looks for running room as New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) and New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) close in during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Sharp bettors are banking on those trends to continue on “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Kansas City is a 2½-point favorite over the Raiders at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the line opened at 3.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said the book took a sharp bet on the Raiders at the opening line of +3 (-120). Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said the book took a sharp bet on the Raiders at the consensus line of +2½.

But the books still expect to be rooting for the Raiders, as the betting public is backing the Chiefs.

“Come game day, we will end up needing our hometown team,” Mucklow said. “The public loves the Chiefs, even though one of the Ten Commandments of sports betting is the Chiefs don’t cover.”

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said the public is heavy on the Chiefs at his book, and 55 percent of the tickets on the game at Station Casinos are on Kansas City.

“It’s only the second time I can remember this year that the ticket count has been against the Raiders,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The previous time was the week Jon Gruden resigned. But by kickoff, it swung back in favor of the Raiders.

“I do think it will change by kickoff, and we will be Chiefs fans. But it’s hard to say with the Chiefs. Bettors still like them and back them on a weekly basis.”

The consensus total is 52 for the AFC West matchup that produced 66 and 72 combined points last season. The Raiders beat Kansas City 40-32 on the road and lost 35-31 at home.

“There are differing opinions on the total,” Bennett said. “Some sharp money over 51½ and then under 52½.”

The Chiefs have gone under in their past four games, averaging 12 points in their past three. The Raiders have gone under in three of their past five games, but have an 8-2 over record in their past 10 games at Allegiant Stadium.

“I do think we’re going to be huge under fans in that game, and that total will continue to creep up,” Esposito said.

The Raiders (5-3, 4-4 ATS) won and covered two straight games after Gruden’s abrupt resignation as coach. They lost 23-16 to the Giants last week as 3-point road favorites in their first game since the fatal car crash involving former receiver Henry Ruggs.

The Raiders released another former first-round draft pick Monday in cornerback Damon Arnette after a video emerged on social media in which he held up multiple guns and threatened to kill someone.

“They’ve been dealing with a number of off-field distractions for the last month,” Esposito said. “You wonder if it will catch up with them at some point.”

Kansas City (5-4, 2-7 ATS) has struggled on both sides of the ball, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown 10 interceptions, second-most in the NFL, and the team ranks 25th in scoring defense, allowing 25.2 points per game.

“The offense hasn’t looked quite as dynamic,” Esposito said. “We all think they’re going to turn it around. But they haven’t been able to run the ball, and defenses have been adjusting and taking away the deep plays.”

The Chiefs have won two straight but didn’t cover in either win — 13-7 over the Packers and 20-17 over the Giants.

