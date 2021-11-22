Sharp bettors take side on Giants-Buccaneers ‘MNF’ matchup

New York has dominated the series against the Buccaneers, going 6-0-1 ATS in the last seven meetings at Tampa Bay and 7-1-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings overall.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) huddles with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Giants dealt Tom Brady two of the toughest losses of his career in the Super Bowl.

New York also has dominated the series against the Buccaneers, going 6-0-1 ATS in the last seven meetings at Tampa Bay and 7-1-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings overall.

Sharp bettors expect the Giants to extend the trend against Brady and the Bucs on “Monday Night Football.”

Tampa Bay is an 11-point favorite over New York after the line opened at 11½.

“Some early sharp money on the Giants brought it down to 11 and it’s just kind of stayed there,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said.

Las Vegas sportsbooks need the Giants for a relatively small amount. At Station Casinos, 72 percent of the tickets are on Tampa Bay.

“It’s not a huge decision,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “There’s not a lot of carryover liability this week.”

The consensus total is 50, with BetMGM at 49½. At Station, 52 percent of the tickets are on the over.

The Bucs are coming off back-to-back losses to the Saints and Washington.

The Giants are coming off a bye after winning two of their last three games against the Panthers and Raiders.

New York covered as a 13-point underdog to Tampa Bay in a 25-23 home loss last season on “Monday Night Football.” The Giants are 12-2 ATS as road underdogs. NFL prime-time underdogs are 22-10 ATS this season.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.