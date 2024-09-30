Sharp bettors take sides in Seahawks-Lions on ‘Monday Night Football’

A “Monday Night Football” doubleheader includes the Seahawks trying to join the Chiefs and Vikings as the NFL’s only 4-0 teams when they take on the Lions.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, smiles at quarterback Geno Smith during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

The Seahawks will try to join the Chiefs and Vikings as the NFL’s only 4-0 teams, while the Titans will try to avoid joining the Jaguars as the league’s only 0-4 squads in a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Both teams are underdogs, with Tennessee +2½ at Miami in the 4:30 p.m. first game and Seattle +4 at Detroit in the 5:15 p.m. matchup.

There was sharp action on both sides of the Seahawks-Lions game at the Westgate SuperBook.

“At first, there was some sharp money on the Lions,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “Then we took some sharp money on Seattle later on in the week. There has been really good action on both sides.”

Underdogs went 8-4-1 against the spread Sunday with six outright wins.

The Seahawks (1-1-1 ATS) have won six straight games against the Lions (2-1, 2-1 ATS) and nine of the last 10 meetings, including a 37-31 overtime win at Detroit last season.

The total is 47. The last three meetings have averaged 80.3 points. The Lions have gone under in all three games this season. Seattle has gone over in two of three.

The Titans beat the Dolphins 28-27 in December at Miami but enter on a 3-9-1 ATS skid, including 0-3 ATS this season.

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Dolphins (1-2, 0-3 ATS) after Skylar Thompson was forced out of last week’s loss to the Seahawks with a rib injury.

“The number has gone up,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “As soon as Huntley was named quarterback for the Dolphins, it went from pick to 2½. It’s a must-win for the Dolphins.”

The total is 37. Miami is on a 7-1 under run, including 3-0 this season.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.