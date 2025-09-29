Sharp bettors wager on ‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheader

The Dolphins are 2½-point home favorites over the Jets, and the Broncos are 7½-point home favorites over the Bengals in a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

The Broncos entered this season with great expectations, but have lost two of their first three games while going 0-3 against the spread.

Sharp bettors don’t expect Denver to cover as a 7½-point home favorite over the Bengals, either, as part of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader. The Dolphins are favored by 2½ over the Jets in a matchup of 0-3 teams in the other game.

The consensus total is 44½ in both games.

“I’m sure the whole world, except for the wiseguys, doesn’t want anything to do with Cincinnati,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “It kind of feels like a game where we’ll get a lot of public money on Denver because they’re 1-2 and really need to win, and they just remember watching Cincinnati just get absolutely slaughtered in Minnesota (in last week’s 48-10 loss).”

The Broncos beat the Titans 20-12 in their season opener before losing back-to-back road games to the Colts (29-28) and Chargers (23-20).

The Bengals also entered the season with high hopes and won their first two games over the Browns (17-16) and Jaguars (31-27). But they lost starting quarterback Joe Burrow in their Week 2 win over Jacksonville to what could be a season-ending turf toe injury.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on Cincinnati to cover the spread behind backup quarterback Jake Browning.

“I just think coming off a blowout loss, Cincinnati will keep it competitive,” he said. “Denver also is off of a loss, but they’re laying a big price. It’s just too big of a number. I always like taking more than 7 in an NFL game.

“Browning is adequate, and he has another game under his belt. Denver, defensively, has been suspect so far.”

The loser of the Dolphins-Jets matchup will join the Saints and Titans as the only 0-4 teams in the league.

Pro sports bettor Randy McKay wagered on Miami, in part because of a strong trend that has seen the Dolphins win the past nine meetings at home against New York.

“They have extra rest, plus they have owned the Jets in Miami over the years,” said McKay (@RR39). “Plus, I like how the defensive coordinator, (Anthony) Weaver, has adjusted his defense with all the injuries.”

Justin Fields is expected to start for the Jets at quarterback after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol, which is just fine with McKay.

“I prefer Fields over the crafty veteran, (Tyrod) Taylor,” he said.

New York is 2-1 ATS after rallying for a cover in last week’s 29-27 road loss to the Buccaneers as a 6½-point underdog.

The Dolphins, who were 3-point favorites before the line dipped to 2½, are 1-2 ATS after covering as 11½-point road underdogs in a 31-21 loss to the Bills on “Thursday Night Football.”

