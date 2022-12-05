63°F
Betting

Sharp bettors weigh in on Saints-Buccaneers ‘MNF’ matchup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2022 - 2:00 pm
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end M ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday Dec. 19th, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Don Montague/AP)

Sharp bettors are on both sides of the Saints-Buccaneers matchup on “Monday Night Football.”

“Sharp Bucs bettors laying 3, sharp Saints bettors taking 3.5,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said in a text message.

Tampa Bay was a consensus 3½-point favorite over the weekend, but the line dropped to 3 on Monday at most books, including the South Point. The line is still 3½ at Station Casinos and the consensus total is 41.

“Bucs and over is the worst-case scenario, although the number has come down a half point from the opening number of 4,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Ticket counts clearly favor the Bucs with 59 percent on them. A little more sharper play on the Saints.”

At BetMGM, 67 percent of the tickets are on Tampa Bay, but 55 percent of the money is on the Saints.

New Orleans has been Tom Brady’s kryptonite since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined Tampa Bay. The Saints have beaten the Buccaneers in seven of the last eight regular-season meetings, including four straight at Tampa Bay.

The Bucs beat New Orleans 20-10 in Week 2 to snap a seven-game regular-season losing streak to their NFC South division foes. Tampa Bay also defeated the Saints 30-20 in the playoffs in 2021 in its run to the Super Bowl title.

Both teams have burned through bettors’ money this season, with the Bucs 3-7-1 ATS and the Saints 4-8 ATS. Brady is 2-11 ATS in prime-time games since joining Tampa Bay.

The Bucs (5-6) somehow still lead the division, with New Orleans (4-8) 1½ games back.

The Bucs have a 9-2 under record this season.

At BetMGM, 58 percent of the tickets are on the over, but 58 percent of the money is on the under.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

