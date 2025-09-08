Sharp money causes favorite to flip in Bears-Vikings Monday night game

Ben Johnson will make his debut as Bears coach and J.J. McCarthy will make his debut as Vikings quarterback on “Monday Night Football” at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) plays during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent runs in the second half of an NFL preseason football against the Kansas City Chiefs game Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

When the betting line for the first “Monday Night Football” matchup of the season was posted at sportsbooks in May, the Bears opened as 1½-point home favorites over the Vikings.

But sharp money on Minnesota caused the favorite in Monday’s game to flip to the Vikings as consensus 1½-point favorites and the number shot up as high as 2½ on Sunday night at Circa Sports.

Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray understands the move to Minnesota, which went 14-3 last season.

“Minnesota had such a great season last year. I don’t think it was a fluke,” he said. “They have a very good coaching staff with (coach Kevin) O’Connell and I really like (defensive coordinator) Brian Flores. There are a lot of good players on that roster and there’s a lot of talent there.”

The big change for the Vikings will be J.J. McCarthy taking over as starting quarterback for Sam Darnold after the Michigan product missed his rookie year with a knee injury.

“It’s obviously going to come down to the quarterback: Can McCarthy replace Darnold,” Murray said. “We won’t know that until we see him in a real game situation. But everything is in place for him to succeed. It’s a very well-coached team with arguably the best receiver in the league (in Justin Jefferson).”

The consensus total is 43½.

McCarthy’s passing yards prop at Caesars Sportsbook is over-under 220½ yards. Jefferson’s receiving yards prop is 78½.

The Bears, who went 5-12 last season, have a new coach in Ben Johnson, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

Chicago’s second-year quarterback Caleb Williams’ passing yards prop is 218½ yards.

The Vikings have won the last five matchups at Chicago while going 4-0-1 against the spread. The under is 4-1 in their last five meetings.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.