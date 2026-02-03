Sharp money moves betting line on Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl 60

The Seattle Seahawks are consensus 4½-point favorites over the New England Patriots, and the consensus total is 45½ for Super Bowl 60 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass the ball behind center Jalen Sundell (61) during the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Sharp bettors have yet to impact the Super Bowl 60 point spread, as the Seattle Seahawks remain consensus 4½-point favorites over the New England Patriots in Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

But sharp money has caused the total and money line to move.

The consensus total is 45½ and as low as 45 at Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook, which reported sharp action on the under.

“We started at 46½, and we’re down to 45. It’s been all under money,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “I’m sure that if this were just a game in the regular season being played in London, for instance, the total would probably be 43½.

“The number’s obviously inflated because the one combination almost every book will need is the under. We need the under in every Super Bowl. All your parlays and all your teasers are to the over.”

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said his book also took sharp bets on the under.

“There was sharp play on the under 46,” he said. “We’re at 45½.”

The under is on a 4-2-1 run in the Super Bowl, though the over is on a 2-0-1 surge.

Point spread

The South Point and Westgate are the only books offering Seattle -5.

“We’ve been five for a couple days now,” Andrews said Monday. “I saw some fives show up on the marketplace and 4½ with juice on the favorite. We don’t juice any numbers at the South Point. Everything we do is flat, -105 for the Super Bowl. So I just decided to get ahead of it. We were pretty high on Seattle.”

Salmons said the SuperBook went to -5 just to use a different number than most of the market.

“We took some money at -4. You’re talking dead numbers. We’re just fishing around to see if anyone wants five, and on Friday, we’re going to our 10-cent line (-105),” he said. “I’m assuming once we do that, we’ll get the (sharp) guys that really will kind of show their cards as far as what they like.

“I can see it going as low as 4 and as high as 5½, just depending on if a (sharp) group’s willing to bet this thing. And I think they will. But I don’t think we’ll start to see anything until Friday or Saturday.”

Underdogs are on a 5-0 streak against the spread in the Super Bowl and are 10-3 ATS in the past 14 NFL title games (Patriots-Seahawks 2015 Super Bowl was pick’em).

Money line

The South Point took sharp action on both teams on the money line.

“There was some sharp play on the money line on Seattle -220,” Andrews said. “We were up to -240, and we did get some sharp play on the dog at +200. Right now, we’re at -230/+195.”

The Seahawks are -220 on the money line at Circa, and the Patriots are +200 at the Westgate and Boyd Gaming.

The winning team in the Super Bowl is 50-7-2 ATS, meaning there have been only nine Super Bowls in which the favorite has won but failed to cover, including two pushes.

