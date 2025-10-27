Sharp money moves line on Chiefs-Commanders ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Kansas City Chiefs are consensus 11-point home favorites over the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football,” and the total is 48.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Commanders have dropped back-to-back games to the Bears and Cowboys and lost and failed to cover three of their past four.

But sharp bettors expect Washington to cover the spread as a double-digit underdog to the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”

Kansas City, which has won and covered four of its past five games, shot up as high as a 12½-point home favorite over the Commanders before the line dropped to 11.

“We had some really sharp accounts take 12½ in that game,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “After the (Commanders) announced that (wide receivers) Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel were going to be playing, there was some sharp money on them, and you did see the line come down.

“I would definitely say that’s a sharp side this week — not that those have done particularly well in the past few weeks. Our sharp guys got killed (Saturday) on college football.”

The Chiefs were 5½-point favorites on the look-ahead line Oct. 14 at the SuperBook. The line soared to 12½ after Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered in the Commanders’ 44-22 defeat at Dallas and replaced by Marcus Mariota.

“It really helps that the Commanders have gotten some of their skill position players back,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “That’s going to help Mariota a lot, but this Chiefs team is really good. I sure wish Jayden Daniels was playing in this game.”

The total is 48.

Kansas City is the +550 favorite at the Westgate to win its fourth Super Bowl in seven years. The Chiefs have averaged 31.5 points in their past four games and are clicking with receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back in action.

“This is the best Kansas City’s looked in a long time,” Westgate oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “You can make a case right now that they’re as good as any team in the league.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.