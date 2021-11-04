Sharp money moves line on Jets-Colts ‘TNF’ matchup

The South Point sportsbook and Westgate SuperBook each took sharp money on the Jets +10½ on Thursday before the consensus Las Vegas line dropped to 10.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, right, looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Fresh off the Jets’ massive outright upset of the Bengals, sharp bettors are banking on New York to at least cover the spread as a double-digit underdog at Indianapolis on “Thursday Night Football.”

The South Point sportsbook and Westgate SuperBook each took sharp money on the Jets +10½ on Thursday before the consensus Las Vegas line dropped to 10.

“Right now we actually need the favorite for a little. A lot of money on the dog,” SuperBook director John Murray said. “Sharp money in New Jersey on the Jets +10½ this morning.

“There is a long way to go, of course. And there will be a ton of money line parlays starting with the Colts.”

Indianapolis was a 14½-point favorite over New York on the look-ahead line at the Westgate. But the line was reposted at -10½ on Sunday night after the Colts (3-5, 5-3 ATS) squandered an early 14-0 lead in their 34-31 overtime home loss to the Titans.

The Jets (2-5, 2-5 ATS) erased a late 31-20 deficit in a 34-31 win over Cincinnati as 11½-point home underdogs and +425 on the money line. In New York’s other win, it beat Tennessee 27-24 on Oct. 3 as a 5½-point home underdog.

Jets backup quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals in his first career start.

“Mike White played really well and the Colts are coming off a bad game against the Titans in which Carson Wentz had a couple of costly turnovers,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

The Jets garnered 52 percent of the ticket count at Station Casinos.

“I don’t think we’ve had a higher ticket count on the Jets this year,” Esposito said. “The Colts have been underachievers all season long and Wentz hasn’t lived up to expectations.”

The consensus total is 45. The Jets have gone over in four straight games and the Colts have gone over in four of their last five games.

