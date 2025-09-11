Sharp money moves Packers-Commanders ‘Thursday Night Football’ line

The Packers are consensus 3-point favorites over the Commanders and the consensus total is 49 for the “Thursday Night Football” game at Lambeau Field.

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrating his touchdown with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and other teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Packers were as high as 4-point favorites over the Commanders at multiple sportsbooks Wednesday for their “Thursday Night Football” matchup at Lambeau Field.

But sharp money on Washington caused the consensus number to drop to 3 on Thursday.

“The sharp action early on was on the Commanders plus the points,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said early Thursday afternoon. “It’s really hard to tell who we’ll need. You’ve got two really good teams playing. Clearly, this could be a preview of the NFC championship game.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we need the Packers at kickoff, just because of the value getting 3½.”

Washington, which won and covered its sixth straight regular-season game in Sunday’s season-opening 21-6 triumph over the Giants, leads the ticket count at STN Sports with 52 percent of bets. But Green Bay, which beat the Lions 27-13 on Sunday to improve to 7-4 ATS at home, accounts for 56 percent of the tickets and 64 percent of the money at BetMGM.

The Packers also lead the way in wagers at the Westgate SuperBook.

“There’s a lot of public action on Green Bay,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “We certainly expect to need Washington.”

The consensus total is 49 after sitting as low as 47½ on Wednesday. Unders went 12-4 in Week 1, but the over was 3-1 in prime-time games.

The lone under in a prime-time game was a brutal bad beat for over bettors, who were in great shape at halftime of the NFL season opener with the Eagles leading the Cowboys 21-20. But Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott accounted for the only points of the second half with a 58-yard field goal as the game stayed under 47½.

“We have seen some over money show,” Esposito said. “Tickets are 58 percent to the over.”

The Commanders are +160 on the money line at STN Sports.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs, a 2019 first-round pick of the Raiders, has scored a touchdown in 10 straight games and is -210 at BetMGM to score a touchdown in Thursday’s game. He’s the most bet player to score the first touchdown at +325.

The most bet players to score a touchdown are Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels (+175), Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (+190), Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin (+160) and Jacobs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.