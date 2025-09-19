Sharp money moves Raiders-Commanders line with QB Jayden Daniels out

The Commanders opened as 6-point favorites over the Raiders, but the consensus line dropped to 3 on Friday when Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is worth three points to the betting line.

Washington opened as a 6-point home favorite over the Raiders in Sunday’s game, but the line dropped to 3½ when Daniels was questionable with a knee injury.

The point spread dipped as low as 2½ before settling at 3 (even) on Friday when last season’s NFL offensive rookie of the year was ruled out.

“We were already in lower limits because of his questionable status,” Circa sportsbook risk manager Jamey Pileggi said. “We took a bet on Raiders +3 (-105) right off the news and then got a bet at Commanders -2½. So the number seems to be right at a variation of 3.

“If Jayden Daniels was starting, this game would probably close Commanders -6.”

STN Sports reported sharp play on the Raiders at +3½, but that action has been overwhelmed by public play on Washington, which accounts for 66 percent of the spread bets.

“Looks like we’re going to need the Raiders at this point,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “A lot of early season travel for the Raiders. Commanders are still getting a lot of public attention at this point.”

Washington, which made a surprising run to the NFC title game last season behind Daniels, is 1-1 straight up and against the spread. The Commanders beat the Giants 21-6 in their opener, then lost to the Packers 27-18.

The Raiders beat the Patriots 20-13 in their opener at New England before suffering an ugly 20-9 loss to the Chargers on Monday at Allegiant Stadium. Now they head back to the East Coast on a short week.

“The Raiders played so bad, you would expect a huge effort from them here,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “I know the spot’s not good for them, traveling back East playing at 10 a.m., with the Commanders off a loss. But I do figure it will be a close game.”

The total also has plummeted from 47½ to 43½. The Raiders have gone under in their first two games this season and seven of their past eight overall. Washington is on a 3-0 under streak.

Best bet

Professional sports bettor Randy McKay made Washington his best bet of the week.

“Las Vegas is in the worst travel and rest spot in the NFL this year after playing a late ‘Monday Night Football’ game at home,” said McKay (@RR39). “Marcus Mariota is a decent backup quarterback.”

Mariota relieved Daniels in two games last season. He completed 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the season and added 92 yards rushing and one TD. This is his first start since Week 13 of the 2022 season with the Falcons.

The Commanders are on an 8-2 cover run at home.

Props

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has a total of 30 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown in his first two games. His rushing yards prop at Caesars Sportsbook is 58½ yards (over-127). He is the -112 favorite to score an anytime touchdown and the +550 favorite to score the first touchdown.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith’s passing yards prop is 240½ yards (over-125), and he’s -140 to throw under 1½ touchdown passes.

Jakobi Meyers’ receiving yards prop is 63½ (o/u-115) for the Raiders, and tight end Brock Bowers’ is 58½ (over-117).

