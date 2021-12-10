Sharp money moves total in Raiders-Chiefs matchup

The past three meetings between the Raiders and Chiefs have averaged 64.3 points. But sharp bettors are banking on Sunday’s matchup in Kansas City to go under the total.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles past Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is tackled by Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) escapes a tackle attempt by Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The past three meetings between the Raiders and Chiefs have averaged 64.3 points. But sharp bettors are banking on Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead Stadium to go under the total.

Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said he took a bet under 50 from “a red-hot sharp.” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said the book took a sharp bet on under 49½. The consensus total was down to 48 on Friday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“The total has come down, and that certainly makes sense if (tight end Darren) Waller is still out for the Raiders and the Chiefs’ games go like they have been going,” Circa Sports oddsmaker Chris Bennett said. “The Chiefs’ defense has really improved, while their offense is not like we’ve grown accustomed to over the last couple of years.”

Kansas City allowed 29.0 points per game during its 3-4 start but has given up 11.2 ppg during its five-game winning streak. The Chiefs have gone under in six of their past seven games, going over in their 41-14 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 14.

Kansas City is a consensus 9½-point favorite, with the line at 10 at Circa, BetMGM and the Westgate SuperBook, after it opened at 8½.

“We moved it up really because Kansas City’s defense, yet again, looked really good on ‘Sunday Night Football’ (in a 22-9 win over Denver),” Murray said. “It’s kind of fascinating how different the Chiefs are from five or six weeks ago. They’re winning with defense, and I don’t think anybody saw that coming.”

After starting the season 2-7 ATS, the Chiefs have covered three consecutive games, and the money is on Kansas City by a 2-1 margin at Caesars.

“We are going to need the Raiders to turn their season around asap come game day,” Mucklow said in a text.

At Station Casinos, 64 percent of the tickets are on the Chiefs at -9½.

“The early action has been on Kansas City. However, we have not moved the point spread since we opened the game,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s a much bigger game for the Raiders. At this point, we’ll be Raiders fans Sunday. Although, we are getting some play on the Raiders money line.”

The Raiders (6-6, 5-7 ATS), who split last season’s series and covered both meetings, are +380 on the money line. They have gone under in three of their past five games, including Sunday’s 17-15 loss to Washington.

After starting 5-2, the Raiders have lost four of their past five games and are heavy favorites (-700) at Circa to miss the playoffs.

“These are two teams heading in opposite directions right now,” Esposito said. “The Chiefs are playing some of their best ball of the season. The biggest concern for the Raiders is it’s been three consecutive years that they’ve gotten off to strong starts and really struggled after that.”

Kansas City is a -200 favorite at Circa to win the AFC West. The Raiders are 51-1. The Chiefs are the +550 second choice to win the Super Bowl behind the Buccaneers (5-1). The Raiders are 200-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.