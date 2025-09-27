Sharp money moves total on Raiders-Bears Week 4 matchup

The Raiders are consensus 1-point favorites over the Bears, and the consensus total is 47½ for Sunday’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) makes a catch with Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) in on the tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) goes out to block against Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (96) during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The betting action has been sparse for the Raiders-Bears game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Sharp bettors expect points to be sparse as well in the matchup of iconic NFL franchises.

The total for the game has dropped from 49 to 47½.

“There’s definitely some sharp action on the under,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “We opened the game 48½. They bet me under 48½ and under 48. … Two inept offenses.”

The Raiders, 26th in the NFL in scoring at 17.7 points per game and on a 7-2 under run, are consensus 1-point favorites for the first time this season.

“We opened the Raiders 1 and we’re still at 1,” Andrews said. “I don’t have much action on the game, probably because the number hasn’t moved. There’s no rush to get in on any key number.”

Action on the game also has been light at BetMGM in Nevada, according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell. The wagering has been in favor of the Bears, who lead the ticket count by a 3-1 margin and money count by a 5-1 margin.

“It’s going to be a lot of Chicago fans,” Mitchell said. “There are a lot of transplants from Chicago here.”

Andrews said locals don’t always load up on the hometown Raiders, who were 2½-point favorites last week on the lookahead line at the Westgate SuperBook and have dropped to pick’em at Circa Sports.

“It’s inconsistent,” he said. “It’s like anything else. When they’re playing good, they’ll bet them. If they’re not playing good, they don’t bet them.”

The Raiders (1-2, 1-2 against the spread) have lost and failed to cover their last two games. They lost 20-9 to the Chargers in Week 2 and 41-24 to the Commanders in Week 3 after winning their season opener 20-13 over the Patriots.

The Raiders have slightly more support than Chicago at STN Sports, where they account for 54 percent of the tickets.

“Some two-way business so far,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Number has dropped slightly in favor of Chicago. My guess is we’ll still need the Bears a bit.”

Chicago (1-2, 1-2 ATS) lost its first two games to the Vikings (27-24) and Lions (52-21) before beating the Cowboys 31-14 last week. The Bears are tied for 28th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 31 points per game. The Raiders are 21st (24.7).

Best bet

Professional handicapper Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas), who went 3-2 ATS in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge last week, made the Raiders one of her best bets this week.

“The Bears so desperately needed a win last week against a soft Dallas defense. Don’t forget, that was a 14-14 game late in the second quarter before the wheels fell off. And even without (wide receiver) CeeDee Lamb, (quarterback) Dak Prescott still completed 31 of 40 attempts and (running back) Javonte Williams generated 7.6 yards per carry,” Stewart said. “Last week, the Raiders offense generated 5.7 yards per play and (quarterback) Geno Smith was 19 of 29 for 289 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The defense cost them dearly. … Don’t overreact to one good game (by the Bears). Raiders win this game.”

Props

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty hasn’t scored a touchdown since the Raiders’ season opener at New England. But he is the -145 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to score an anytime touchdown and the 5-1 favorite to be the first touchdown scorer Sunday.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is +145 to score a touchdown and 9-1 to score the first touchdown. Smith’s passing yards prop is 252½ and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers tops the list of receiving yards props at 65½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.