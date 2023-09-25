Sharp money shows up on both Monday NFL games

The South Point sportsbook reported sharp action on the surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles in one of two “Monday Night Football” games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer celebrates with teammate quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after catching a 7-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were projected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams this season.

But the Bucs have bucked those expectations in their first two games behind quarterback Baker Mayfield. They enter “Monday Night Football” as one of only four unbeaten teams, and sharp bettors are banking on Tampa Bay to build on that momentum at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The South Point sportsbook reported sharp action on the Bucs (2-0) at +6½, +6 and +5½. The Eagles (2-0) are now 5-point favorites, and the total is 45.

“Any road game is a tough game in the NFL,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “I think the Eagles will eke out a win, but I can see it being a close game.”

Sharp money also has shown in the second game of the Monday night doubleheader. The South Point took sharp action on the Bengals -1½, -2 and -2½ over the Rams. When the line hit 3, wiseguys took the Rams.

The line settled at Cincinnati -2½ at the South Point as quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable with a calf injury. If he doesn’t play, the Bengals will turn to backup Jake Browning. The total is 44.

The line has dipped to 2 at several other books, including the Westgate SuperBook, Caesars Sportsbook and Circa Sports.

“The line opened 6½ and is now down to (2) because of Joe Burrow. Is he going to play? That’s the reason for the big line move. If Browning plays, the line will probably creep lower,” Pullen said. “Injuries don’t get better if you keep playing, so that’s concerning.”

Cincinnati is 0-2 straight-up and against the spread after a 27-24 home loss to Baltimore last week and a 24-3 season-opening loss at Cleveland.

The Bengals also started last season 0-2 before bouncing back to reach the AFC title game.

“The Bengals can’t keep going 0-2 and just expect every year to get out of that hole,” Pullen said. “Especially with Burrow banged up, it’s going to get even tougher.”

The Rams are 1-1 SU and 1-0-1 ATS. They whipped the Seahawks 30-13 on the road as 4½-point underdogs in Week 1 before pushing as 7-point underdogs last week in a 30-23 home loss to the 49ers.

“The Rams are live whether Burrow plays or not,” Pullen said. “They’ve got a chance.”

Tampa Bay beat the Vikings 20-17 on the road in Week 1 as 4-point underdogs before beating the Bears 27-17 at home in Week 2 as 2½-point favorites.

Philadelphia is 2-0 SU and 1-0-1 ATS. It beat the Patriots 25-20 in the opener as a 3½-point favorite and pushed in a 34-28 victory at home over the Vikings.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.