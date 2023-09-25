°F
weather icon need setting
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Sharp money shows up on both Monday NFL games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer celebrates with teammate quarterback Baker Mayfi ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer celebrates with teammate quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after catching a 7-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were projected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams this season.

But the Bucs have bucked those expectations in their first two games behind quarterback Baker Mayfield. They enter “Monday Night Football” as one of only four unbeaten teams, and sharp bettors are banking on Tampa Bay to build on that momentum at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The South Point sportsbook reported sharp action on the Bucs (2-0) at +6½, +6 and +5½. The Eagles (2-0) are now 5-point favorites, and the total is 45.

“Any road game is a tough game in the NFL,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “I think the Eagles will eke out a win, but I can see it being a close game.”

Sharp money also has shown in the second game of the Monday night doubleheader. The South Point took sharp action on the Bengals -1½, -2 and -2½ over the Rams. When the line hit 3, wiseguys took the Rams.

The line settled at Cincinnati -2½ at the South Point as quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable with a calf injury. If he doesn’t play, the Bengals will turn to backup Jake Browning. The total is 44.

The line has dipped to 2 at several other books, including the Westgate SuperBook, Caesars Sportsbook and Circa Sports.

“The line opened 6½ and is now down to (2) because of Joe Burrow. Is he going to play? That’s the reason for the big line move. If Browning plays, the line will probably creep lower,” Pullen said. “Injuries don’t get better if you keep playing, so that’s concerning.”

Cincinnati is 0-2 straight-up and against the spread after a 27-24 home loss to Baltimore last week and a 24-3 season-opening loss at Cleveland.

The Bengals also started last season 0-2 before bouncing back to reach the AFC title game.

“The Bengals can’t keep going 0-2 and just expect every year to get out of that hole,” Pullen said. “Especially with Burrow banged up, it’s going to get even tougher.”

The Rams are 1-1 SU and 1-0-1 ATS. They whipped the Seahawks 30-13 on the road as 4½-point underdogs in Week 1 before pushing as 7-point underdogs last week in a 30-23 home loss to the 49ers.

“The Rams are live whether Burrow plays or not,” Pullen said. “They’ve got a chance.”

Tampa Bay beat the Vikings 20-17 on the road in Week 1 as 4-point underdogs before beating the Bears 27-17 at home in Week 2 as 2½-point favorites.

Philadelphia is 2-0 SU and 1-0-1 ATS. It beat the Patriots 25-20 in the opener as a 3½-point favorite and pushed in a 34-28 victory at home over the Vikings.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
2
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
3
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
4
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
5
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) talks with head coach Mike Tomlin during an N ...
NFL betting trends — Week 3: Steelers have edge over Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

More stories
Presidential visits no small task for state officials
Presidential visits no small task for state officials
Monza Exotics: Revolutionizing the Exotic Car Rental Industry One Ride at a Time
Monza Exotics: Revolutionizing the Exotic Car Rental Industry One Ride at a Time
A Positive Outlook – Vegas Born
A Positive Outlook – Vegas Born
Self-Directed IRAs can be a powerful tool with the right custodian.
Self-Directed IRAs can be a powerful tool with the right custodian.
Graney: Josh McDaniels whiffs on critical coaching decision
Graney: Josh McDaniels whiffs on critical coaching decision
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo being evaluated for concussion
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo being evaluated for concussion