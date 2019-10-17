Sharps back Broncos as home underdogs over Chiefs on ‘TNF’

The Broncos are on a 1-6 spread slide vs. the Chiefs, but sharp bettors backed them as 3½-point underdogs before the line dropped to 3 at Las Vegas books.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)00

The Denver Broncos haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015, when Peyton Manning rallied them from a 14-0 deficit in a 31-24 win.

The Broncos have covered only one of the last seven meetings, but sharp bettors backed them as 3½-point underdogs at CG Technology sportsbook before the line dropped to 3 at Las Vegas books for the “Thursday Night Football” game.

“Right away, we took a sharp bet from somebody we definitely respect at plus 3½, and we went right to 3 after that,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said. “You have to assume (the Broncos) are going to be live. The problem I have with the Broncos is they can’t seem to score.”

Denver has won two straight games — 16-0 over the Titans and 20-13 over the Chargers — after an 0-4 start. Kansas City has lost its last two — 31-24 to the Texans and 19-13 to the Colts — after a 4-0 start.

The game shapes up as a Pros vs. Joes matchup at the books.

“You’ll see more sharp action on the Broncos, and the public will be on the Chiefs in this game,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s a really interesting matchup. Denver is playing really good, and (Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes is banged up. He does have Tyreek Hill back, but they haven’t been able to run the ball and their defense can’t get off the field because they can’t stop the run.”

Kansas City rushed for a combined 89 yards the last two weeks and has allowed four consecutive 100-yard rushers and an average of 190 rushing yards the past four weeks.

“The reason they lost to the Colts and Texans is because those teams were able to control the clock by running the ball,” Esposito said. “Looking at Denver, with (Phillip) Lindsay and (Royce) Freeman, they have the recipe to give that defense fits.”

The total is 49½. The last three Thursday night games have gone over, but the under is 19-10 this season in divisional games.

