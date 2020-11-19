73°F
Sharps take a side in Thursday's Cardinals-Seahawks game

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2020 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2020 - 2:54 pm
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) dives in for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawk ...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) dives in for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Arizona Cardinals won in overtime. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Sharp bettors are backing the underdog Arizona Cardinals on Thursday in an NFC West clash at the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals are consensus 3-point underdogs at -120 odds (Seahawks -3 +100). The line is -3 with -110 odds on both sides at the South Point and Station Casinos. The total is split at Las Vegas sportsbooks between 57 and 57½. Boyd Gaming is at 56½.

“Sharps played Cardinals early in week and bet it down from 4½ to 3,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text message.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it took sharp money on the Cardinals at -3 (+100) and -3 (-110). Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito and William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich also reported respected action on the Cardinals.

Bogdanovich and Esposito said the public was backing the Seahawks. Bennett reported balanced action from the public, and Murray said the public was more on the Cardinals at the Westgate.

Esposito added: “A lot of over money, too.”

Bogdanovich said there was good handle on the game but that the betting was balanced enough that it was going to be a “small decision” for the sportsbook.

The Cardinals and Seahawks are locked in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Rams atop the division at 6-3. The Seahawks have lost three of four after a 5-0 start, but the Cardinals have won four of five, including Sunday’s 32-30 victory over Buffalo on a 43-yard Hail Mary from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

