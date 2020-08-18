Sign-ups scarce before Westgate, Circa football contest weekends

The Westgate SuperContest, which had a record 3,328 entries last year, had 279 entries Monday, Circa Sports Million II had 287 and the new Circa Survivor contest had 102.

Jay Korneygay, director of the Westgate sportsbook, spends time among guests at the Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

About three weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, contest sign-ups are lagging at the Westgate and Circa sportsbooks heading into their contest weekends.

The Westgate SuperContest, which had a record 3,328 entries and $1.47 million first prize last year, had 279 entries as of Monday afternoon.

Circa Sports Million II had 287 entries Monday, and the new Circa Survivor contest had 102 a year after the inaugural Circa Sports Million generated 1,875 entries and a $1 million top prize.

Sign-ups have been hit hard by the lack of out-of-state visitors that Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said typically account for 75 to 80 percent of SuperContest entries.

“The lack of out-of-towners coming in for the SuperContest is certainly having a huge negative impact on our numbers,” Kornegay said. “But we understand. That makes sense. It’s 2020.

“Normally, SuperContest Weekend produces a big turnout, but we know we’re not going to get that this year.”

Kornegay said the Westgate anticipates 500 to 800 entries at $1,500 each for the SuperContest, in which contestants make five weekly NFL picks against the spread.

The SuperContest drew a then-record 517 entries in 2011 and didn’t surpass 1,000 entries until 2013.

“It’s very difficult to estimate what we’re going to have this year,” Kornegay said. “It doesn’t seem that long ago that the numbers we’re going to see this year were record-setting.”

There were 11 entries at $5,000 each in the winner-take-all SuperContest Gold and 14 in the SuperContest Reboot, a $500-entry contest that covers Weeks 9 to 17.

$3.6M overlay

While the SuperContest prize pool is based on number of entries, Circa has guaranteed $4 million in prize money for its $1,000-entry contests and is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss — $3.61 million as of Monday.

The Million needs 3,000 entries to meet the $3 million guarantee, and the Survivor needs 1,000 entries to meet the $1 million guarantee.

“As we get closer to the season, I’d imagine any gambler would be looking to take advantage of what could possibly be the biggest overlay in any contest ever,” Circa sportsbook operations manager Jeff Benson said.

Circa schedule

Circa will host a panel at 6 p.m. Friday in the ballroom at D Las Vegas with VSiN personalities Mitch Moss, Gil Alexander, Matt Youmans and Paul Stone. The event will be moderated by Circa vice president of operations Mike Palm.

Guests must show their contest registration to attend the panel. Matty Simo, a proxy (@FootballContest), will give away a contest entry through a drawing.

A meet-and-greet with the panelists and members of the Circa sportsbook team will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bar Canada at D Las Vegas.

Westgate schedule

The Westgate will give away six SuperContest entries: one in a surprise drawing Friday, one for a prize at Saturday’s golf tournament and four in a raffle drawing at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The public can get tickets for the raffle by making futures bets, baseball parlays and parimutuel wagers.

There is one foursome available for the golf tournament, which tees off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Country Club. The cost is $75 per player and includes raffle tickets and dinner. Call 1-888-457-3370.

JT the Brick will host his Raider Nation Radio show from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Westgate. Handicapper Kelly Stewart and Westgate sportsbook director John Murray will tape the “Kelly and Murray” podcast and professional sports bettor Bill Krackomberger will tape his “Wise Kracks” podcast at the book.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.