Soccer bettors flock to Euro as knockout stage begins

Reigning World Cup champion France is the +350 favorite at the Westgate, followed by Italy at 6-1, but the Netherlands could be an enticing betting option.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool)

The Euro 2020 isn’t the World Cup, but it’s just about the next best thing for betting on soccer.

The UEFA European Championship enters the knockout stage with the round of 16 starting Saturday. Matches are held in cities throughout Europe; the semifinals and the July 11 final will be held in London.

Reigning World Cup champion France is the +350 favorite at the Westgate, followed by Italy at 6-1; England and Germany at +750; Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain at 8-1; and defending Euro champion Portugal at 10-1.

Westgate risk manager Rex Beyers said handle has been solid for the group stages of the tournament and he expects interest to pick up for the knockout stage. The numbers aren’t close to World Cup level, but the Euro has served as a nice betting option alongside the Copa America tournament in South America, he said.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the matches have worked well as a betting option in the mornings. (The round of 16 matches will be played at 9 a.m. and noon Pacific time for the next four days.)

“Match handle, guest enthusiasm and crowds in the book have been tremendous,” Esposito said via text message.

He said only the World Cup has had more interest for soccer.

Beyers said the Westgate has liability on France and Italy, but its worst result would be Ukraine, which is 100-1 now but took a big bet at 80-1 in November.

BetMGM trader Darren Darby said in a release that France was its leader in tickets and money and its biggest liability.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it had liability on France, Italy and Denmark, as well as some of the long shots.

Beyers said he didn’t think any of the teams with worse odds than Portugal at 10-1 could win the event.

“There’s a stark contrast between the teams that can win it and the teams that can’t,” he said.

As for the favorite, France has “gotten a lot of backing, but I don’t think their performance is befitting the odds they’ve been laying,” Beyers said.

France is a -390 favorite to advance in its round of 16 matchup with Switzerland on Monday and -195 on the three-way line that includes a draw as a betting option. (Three-way lines apply only to the 90 minutes of regulation plus stoppage time; extra time and a possible penalty shootout do not count.)

Beyers has the Netherlands circled as the team that could challenge France and Italy, especially with a path that goes through the Czech Republic, then the winner of Denmark-Wales.

“The Dutch might only have to play two good games to win” the tournament, he said.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.