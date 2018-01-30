Betting

South Point bettor puts $29K against safety, overtime in Super Bowl

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2018 - 6:11 pm
 

The betting public has been rewarded in recent years for wagering that there will be a safety and/or overtime in the Super Bowl. But one South Point bettor is banking on that run to end this year.

Shortly after the South Point sports book posted its first wave of Super Bowl LII props, a bettor wagered $15,000 to win $2,000 that there would not be overtime and he also wagered $14,000 to win $2,000 that there wouldn’t be a safety.

No is up to a minus-900 favorite on the prop, “Will there be a safety?”

Sharp bettors typically bet no and under on Super Bowl props while the betting public wagers yes and over. But the largest prop wagers the Westgate sports book has taken are all on overs.

It’s all over

Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said a bettor placed a huge wager on Nick Foles over 1 touchdown pass at minus-200. Over 1 has since moved to minus-240 and the wager is the Westgate’s biggest prop decision so far.

Another bettor placed three $2,000 wagers on Alshon Jeffery to finish with over 3½ catches and another bettor placed three $2,000 wagers on over 7½ different Patriots to have a reception (minus-160).

“But we’ve written a ton of money back the other way, where we need the over,” Salmons said of the Patriots prop.

No roughing allowed

One of the biggest prop movers in town was at the South Point, where bettors are wagering that there won’t be a roughing the passer penalty. No is a minus-240 favorite after opening at even money.

$1 million wager on Eagles

A bettor placed a $1 million wager on the Eagles on the money line at plus-165 on Monday on William Hill’s mobile app, meaning the bettor will win $1.65 million if Philadelphia beats the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Super Bowl line drops

The Patriots remained 4½-point favorites at William Hill, but fell to 4-point favorites Monday at Westgate, South Point and Treasure Island while Boyd Gaming lowered its price from 4 (minus-120) to 4 (minus-110).

A Westgate bettor made a limit wager of at least $50,000 on Philadelphia getting 4½ points Sunday night. That helped prompt the move to 4.

“It was that and the person that bet it is someone we respect,” Salmons said. “We think that the game’s going to go to 3½. We’re just searching for a good number to write two-way business on this game. We’ll probably find it at 3½.

“I think we’ll see Patriots money. I’d be shocked if we don’t.”

GGG-Canelo II

Odds on a potential Gennady “GGG” Golovkin-Saul “Canelo” Alvarez rematch have been posted at Las Vegas sports books since the fighters’ controversial draw on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin is a minus 180 favorite over Alvarez (plus-150) in the rematch, which is set for May 5, and the total is 11½ (over, minus 180).

Westgate sports book manager John Murray said it took some money on the over before the rematch was officially announced Monday, but not a lot on the side.

Most observers felt Golovkin — who turns 36 in April — won the first fight in which judge Adalaide Byrd was widely criticized for her 118-110 scorecard in favor of Alvarez, 27.

“I think Canelo is going to take him this time,” Westgate sports book manager John Murray said. “Triple-G is getting up there in years and Canelo is entering his prime. I think there’s value on Canelo at plus-150 or higher.”

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

