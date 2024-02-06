South Point bettor wagers $150K and counting on Super Bowl props

The unidentified gambler wagered a total of $150,000 on Friday, when he bet $2,000 each on 75 props, and he continues to add to his prop portfolio at South Point.

The Sphere displays Super Bowl LVIII related logos on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bettor at the South Point sportsbook is all in on Super Bowl props.

The unidentified gambler wagered a total of $150,000 on Friday, when he bet $2,000 each on 75 props, and he continues to add to his prop portfolio at the book.

“He’s still going. He might be up to $200,000 by now,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said.

Asked if he’s ever seen prop action on that scale before, Andrews said he has.

“From this guy. Every year,” he said. “He bets a lot of money.”

Andrews declined to divulge the bettor’s plays. But, based on the amount of money wagered, Andrews said he expects Nevada sportsbooks to break the state record for Super Bowl betting handle ($179.8 million in 2022).

“There’s so much prop action,” he said. “I think props will out-write the game because the game’s not on any key number of 3 or 7 or anything like that.”

The line has stayed steady at Las Vegas books, with the 49ers consensus 2-point favorites over the Chiefs and the consensus total 47½. The Niners are -125 on the money line at the South Point and the Chiefs +115.

“The early action was on the Niners, but now it’s starting to come in on Kansas City,” Andrews said. “Parlays are to the over, but straight bets on the total are pretty even.”

The South Point is dealing the best price in town in bets placed in person at the book at -105 on each side.

The Westgate SuperBook is the only book with the line at 2½ after bumping up the spread Saturday to see if it could attract money on the Chiefs after taking sharp play on San Francisco.

The Treasure Island sportsbook lowered the line Tuesday to 1½.

“We opened at 1½. When we started seeing some 2½, we slid up to 2. But this morning we moved back to 1½,” Treasure Island sportsbook director Tony Nevill said. “My power rankings have the Chiefs favored by 1½, and I like to follow my power rankings.”

The total is 48 at Treasure Island.

“I’m surprised the number is not moving on this total,” Nevill said. “I thought the total would go up a bit. We were 48½ opening up and now we’re at 48. We got action on the under.”

Circa Sports moved the total from 47½ to 48 before moving it back to 47½.

