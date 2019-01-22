Betting

South Point moves Super Bowl line to Rams plus 3 for 17 minutes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2019 - 3:23 pm
 

For 17 minutes Tuesday, the South Point sports book moved the Patriots to 3-point favorites over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

That was enough time for sharp bettors to place more than six figures worth of wagers on Los Angeles.

“It’s been all Patriots money, and I didn’t see anybody jumping in to take the Rams at plus 2½,” South Point sports book director Chris Andrews said. “I wanted to see what the appetite was at plus 3, and it was a pretty strong one. I got the answer to my question.

“We got a lot of action, mostly on the mobile app. It was definitely sharp.”

The South Point was the first Las Vegas sports book to move to the key number of 3, and Andrews said he expects it to go back to 3 at some point.

The Rams opened as 1-point favorites Sunday night at the Westgate sports book, and the Feb. 3 game in Atlanta opened at pick’em at several other spots before early action on New England moved the line as high as 2½ on Sunday night.

After the South Point went back to 2½ on Tuesday afternoon, every Las Vegas sports book was at 2½ with a total of 57½, down from a high of 59.

Andrews said he wanted to test the waters at 3, in part, to help him make the odds on point spread props that will be posted Wednesday at the South Point.

“This is a part of the process,” he said.

As of late Monday night, MGM Resorts sports book took two six-figure wagers on the Patriots, who accounted for 96 percent of the money ATS and 75 percent of the tickets ATS, according to a tweet by The Mirage sports book supervisor Scott Shelton.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

