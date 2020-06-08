South Point paying off bets on NHL division winners

The South Point not only is paying the Bruins, Blues, Capitals and Golden Knights as NHL division winners, but it’s also refunding all other division bets.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Reilly Smith during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Point bettors who wagered on the Golden Knights and any other NHL team to win their division can cash their tickets.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews posted on his Twitter account (@andrewssports) that the book not only is paying the Bruins, Blues, Capitals and Knights as winners but that all other division bets will be refunded.

Vegas led Edmonton by three points in the Pacific Division with 11 games remaining when the season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus, and Boston, St. Louis and Washington led their divisions. The 2019-20 regular season was declared over May 26 by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Andrews said bettors wanting to cash tickets on any of the four division winners should bring them to the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have some accounting stuff to do to cash those tickets,” he said.

