South Point welcoming Rams action on Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2022 - 2:27 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2022 - 2:30 pm
The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. ...
The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The South Point stepped out Tuesday with the best price in Las Vegas on the Los Angeles Rams for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The South Point moved its line down to Rams -4, with the bonus that the sportsbook is offering -105 odds on spread bets instead of the usual -110. Treasure Island is the only other Las Vegas sportsbook offering Rams -4, but at -125 odds.

All other Las Vegas sportsbooks are at Rams -4½ at -110 odds.

The South Point also has the best money-line price on the Rams at -195. Wynn Las Vegas has the best price on the Cincinnati Bengals at +180.

The total is 48½ everywhere.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

