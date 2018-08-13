Sports Betting Spotlight: Arizona Cardinals season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Arizona Cardinals’ season in the eighth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Cardinals went 8-8 last season and their 2018 win total is 6 (Under minus 125) after coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer retired, giving way to coach Steve Wilks and quarterback Sam Bradford.
