Sports Betting Spotlight: Arizona Cardinals season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Arizona Cardinals’ season in the eighth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford (9) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Cardinals went 8-8 last season and their 2018 win total is 6 (Under minus 125) after coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer retired, giving way to coach Steve Wilks and quarterback Sam Bradford.

