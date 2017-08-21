Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Falcons’ season in the 11th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
The Falcons finished 11-5 last season and lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots. Fueled by the seventh-highest scoring offense in NFL history, Atlanta had a 16-2-1 over-under record and went 12-7 against the spread.
Atlanta replaced offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan with Steve Sarkisian but returns quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and the rest of its high-flying offense.
Eight of the past 19 Super Bowl losers have had a losing record the following season. Does our panel foresee a similar fate for the 2017 Falcons? Atlanta’s win total is 9.5 (Over minus-130) at Station Casinos.
