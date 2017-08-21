Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Falcons’ season in the 11th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Atlanta Falcons running back Terron Ward (28), left, is congratulated by wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (12) and Andre Roberts (19) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch during the team's NFL training camp football practice Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub (8) hands the ball to running back Terron Ward (28), during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) runs the ball, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons football team and the Atlanta United soccer team, nears completion in preparation for its opening in Atlanta, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The stadium will open to the public for the first time at an Aug. 26 Falcons preseason game. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Atlanta Falcons running back Terron Ward (28) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Falcons finished 11-5 last season and lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots. Fueled by the seventh-highest scoring offense in NFL history, Atlanta had a 16-2-1 over-under record and went 12-7 against the spread.

Atlanta replaced offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan with Steve Sarkisian but returns quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and the rest of its high-flying offense.

Eight of the past 19 Super Bowl losers have had a losing record the following season. Does our panel foresee a similar fate for the 2017 Falcons? Atlanta’s win total is 9.5 (Over minus-130) at Station Casinos.

