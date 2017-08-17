Sports Betting Spotlight: Baltimore Ravens 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Ravens’ season in the seventh of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
The Ravens finished 8-8 last season, 7-9 against the spread and went under in nine of their 16 games.
Baltimore is led by quarterback Joe Flacco and added wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and running back Danny Woodhead to an offense that returns wideouts Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.
The Ravens were ninth in scoring defense (20.1 ppg) last season and return six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs, still plugging away at age 34.
Baltimore has had only one losing record in the last 10 years, its 2017 season win total is 8.5 and its plus-145 to make the playoffs.
2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*
Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 18: Houston Texans
Aug. 19: Chicago Bears
Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints
Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons
Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings
Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers
Aug. 25: Detroit Lions
Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers
Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 28: New York Giants
Aug. 29: Washington Redskins
Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals
Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders
Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills
Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 7: New England Patriots
Sept. 8: New York Jets
Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 11: Denver Broncos
*Schedule is subject to change
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.