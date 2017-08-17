Sports Betting Spotlight: Baltimore Ravens 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Ravens’ season in the seventh of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco walks on the field during NFL football practice at the team's practice facility, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (11) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md., Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md., Saturday, July 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice in Baltimore, Sunday, July 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Ravens finished 8-8 last season, 7-9 against the spread and went under in nine of their 16 games.

Baltimore is led by quarterback Joe Flacco and added wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and running back Danny Woodhead to an offense that returns wideouts Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

The Ravens were ninth in scoring defense (20.1 ppg) last season and return six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs, still plugging away at age 34.

Baltimore has had only one losing record in the last 10 years, its 2017 season win total is 8.5 and its plus-145 to make the playoffs.

