Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Bills’ season in the 26th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Detroit Lions' Alex Carter (33) and Corey Robinson (70) tackle Buffalo Bills' Jordan Johnson (39) in the end zone after Johnson scored a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Detroit Lions' Adairius Barnes (38) runs for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Bills take the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo went 7-9 last season, 6-10 against the spread and had the league’s second-best over-under mark at 12-4.

The Bills, who tied for 10th in the NFL in scoring (24.9 ppg) last season, traded wideout Sammy Watkins and also lost running back Mike Gillislie and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to free agency. Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor was sacked a league-high 42 times last season.

Buffalo faced the NFL’s fifth-toughest schedule. The Bills’ 2017 season win total is 6.5 (Over minus-125).

Odds are subject to change.

