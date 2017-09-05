Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Bills’ season in the 26th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Buffalo went 7-9 last season, 6-10 against the spread and had the league’s second-best over-under mark at 12-4.
The Bills, who tied for 10th in the NFL in scoring (24.9 ppg) last season, traded wideout Sammy Watkins and also lost running back Mike Gillislie and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to free agency. Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor was sacked a league-high 42 times last season.
Buffalo faced the NFL’s fifth-toughest schedule. The Bills’ 2017 season win total is 6.5 (Over minus-125).
Odds are subject to change.
2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*
Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills
Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 7: New England Patriots
Sept. 8: New York Jets
Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 11: Denver Broncos
*Schedule is subject to change
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.