Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Panthers’ season in the 14th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Carolina followed up its 15-1 Super Bowl season of 2015 by going 6-10 last season, when it finished 6-9-1 against the spread and went under in seven of 16 games.
The Panthers added running back Christian McCaffrey and are hoping for a bounceback season from quarterback Cam Newton. Carolina also features tight end Greg Olsen, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, running back Jonathan Stewart and a solid defense anchored by linebacker Luke Kuechly.
The Panthers’ 2017 season win total is 9 (Over minus-125) at Station Casinos.
