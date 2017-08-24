Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Panthers’ season in the 14th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) calls a play during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) during practice at the NFL team's football training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a touchdown catch against Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Houston Texans free safety Kurtis Drummond (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin runs a drill during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

This Aug. 19, 2017, file photo shows Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey diving into the end zone for a touchdown on a 17-year run ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain (23) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Carolina followed up its 15-1 Super Bowl season of 2015 by going 6-10 last season, when it finished 6-9-1 against the spread and went under in seven of 16 games.

The Panthers added running back Christian McCaffrey and are hoping for a bounceback season from quarterback Cam Newton. Carolina also features tight end Greg Olsen, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, running back Jonathan Stewart and a solid defense anchored by linebacker Luke Kuechly.

The Panthers’ 2017 season win total is 9 (Over minus-125) at Station Casinos.

