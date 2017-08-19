Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Bears’ season in the ninth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) hands off the ball to running back Jordan Howard (24) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White (11) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) huddles before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears tight end Daniel Brown (85) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) huddles before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears went 3-13 last season, 7-9 against the spread and finished with an 8-8 over-under mark.

Chicago will start its post-Jay Cutler era with a quarterback competition between rookie Mitch Trubisky and Mike Glennon. The Bears return running back Jordan Howard, who finished second in the NFL in rushing last season with 1,313 yards and six touchdowns.

Chicago’s 2017 season win total is 5.5 (Under minus-155) at Station Casinos.

