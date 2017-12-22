Sports Betting Spotlight: College football bowls

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2

Season: 20-21-1

San Diego State (-6.5) over Army

Utah (-6.5) over West Virginia

Best Bet: Kansas State (-2.5) over UCLA

Bernie Fratto, BernieFratto.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Michigan State (+1.5) over Washington State

Boston College (+3) over Iowa

Best Bet: Fresno State (+2.5) over Houston

Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director

Last week: 0-0

Season: 2-4

Missouri (-2.5) over Texas

Southern Mississippi (+16) over Florida State

Best Bet: Kansas State (-2.5) over UCLA

