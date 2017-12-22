Sports Betting Spotlight: College football bowls

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 20-21-1
San Diego State (-6.5) over Army
Utah (-6.5) over West Virginia
Best Bet: Kansas State (-2.5) over UCLA
Bernie Fratto, BernieFratto.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Michigan State (+1.5) over Washington State
Boston College (+3) over Iowa
Best Bet: Fresno State (+2.5) over Houston
Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 2-4
Missouri (-2.5) over Texas
Southern Mississippi (+16) over Florida State
Best Bet: Kansas State (-2.5) over UCLA
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.