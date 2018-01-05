Sports Betting Spotlight: College football national championship

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 0-3
Season: 22-25-1
Alabama (-3.5) over Georgia
Prop: Most passing yards
Jake Fromm (Even) over Jalen Hurts
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 22-22-1
Alabama-Georgia (Under 45)
Prop: Player to score first TD
Jake Fromm (18-1)
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 1-2
Season: 6-8-1
Georgia (+4) over Alabama
Prop: Team to score longest TD of game
Georgia (+105)
