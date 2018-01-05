Sports Betting Spotlight: College football national championship

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 0-3

Season: 22-25-1

Alabama (-3.5) over Georgia

Prop: Most passing yards

Jake Fromm (Even) over Jalen Hurts

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-1

Season: 22-22-1

Alabama-Georgia (Under 45)

Prop: Player to score first TD

Jake Fromm (18-1)

Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president

Last week: 1-2

Season: 6-8-1

Georgia (+4) over Alabama

Prop: Team to score longest TD of game

Georgia (+105)

