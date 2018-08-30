Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 1

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the first week of the college football season. Here are their picks:
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Tennessee (+10) over West Virginia
TROY (+10.5) over Boise State
Best Bet: Virginia Tech (+7.5) over FLORIDA STATE
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Unlv (+27) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Miami, Fla. (-3) over Louisiana State
Best Bet: WYOMING (+1.5) over Washington State
Johnny Avello, Wynn Las Vegas sports book director
Florida Atlantic (+21) over OKLAHOMA
Massachusetts (+18.5) over BOSTON COLLEGE
Best Bet: Middle Tennessee State (+3) over VANDERBILT
