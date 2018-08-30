Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 1

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the first week of the college football season.

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the first week of the college football season. Here are their picks:

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Tennessee (+10) over West Virginia

TROY (+10.5) over Boise State

Best Bet: Virginia Tech (+7.5) over FLORIDA STATE

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Unlv (+27) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Miami, Fla. (-3) over Louisiana State

Best Bet: WYOMING (+1.5) over Washington State

Johnny Avello, Wynn Las Vegas sports book director

Florida Atlantic (+21) over OKLAHOMA

Massachusetts (+18.5) over BOSTON COLLEGE

Best Bet: Middle Tennessee State (+3) over VANDERBILT

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.