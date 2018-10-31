Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 10

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
KENTUCKY (+9.5) over Georgia
LOUISIANA STATE (+15) over Alabama
Best Bet: NORTHWESTERN (+9.5) over Notre Dame
Last week: 2-0-1
Season: 13-13-1
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
NORTHWESTERN (+9.5) over Notre Dame
Georgia (-9) over KENTUCKY
Best Bet: N.C. STATE (-8) over Florida State
Last week: 2-1
Season: 13-14
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Georgia Tech (-6) over NORTH CAROLINA
Texas A&M (+4.5) over AUBURN
Best Bet: Michigan State (-2) over MARYLAND
Last week: 1-2
Season: 9-12
