Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 10

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci preview college football Week 10:
Last week: 1-2
Season: 11-13
Clemson (-7.5) over N.C. STATE
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (-7.5) over Arizona
Best Bet: Virginia Tech (-2.5) over MIAMI
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 13-11
Oregon (+21) over WASHINGTON
Minnesota (+15.5) over MICHIGAN
Best Bet: OKLAHOMA STATE (-2.5) over Oklahoma
Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 2-4
Wisconsin (-12.5) over INDIANA
Oklahoma (+3) over OKLAHOMA STATE
Best Bet: IOWA (+18) over Ohio State
