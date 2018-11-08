Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 11

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
TENNESSEE (+6) over Kentucky
North Carolina (+10) over DUKE
Best Bet: Northwestern (+11) over IOWA
Last week: 0-3
Season: 13-16-1
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
IOWA STATE (-14.5) over Baylor
Ohio State (-3.5) over MICHIGAN STATE
Best Bet: Washington State (-6) over COLORADO
Last week: 2-1
Season: 15-15
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
SYRACUSE (-21) over Louisville
Kentucky (-5.5) over TENNESSEE
Best Bet: UTAH STATE (-31) over San Jose State
Last week: 3-0
Season: 12-12
