Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 11

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 11 of the college football season.

Washington State head coach Mike Leach looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Washington State won 19-13. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

TENNESSEE (+6) over Kentucky

North Carolina (+10) over DUKE

Best Bet: Northwestern (+11) over IOWA

Last week: 0-3

Season: 13-16-1

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

IOWA STATE (-14.5) over Baylor

Ohio State (-3.5) over MICHIGAN STATE

Best Bet: Washington State (-6) over COLORADO

Last week: 2-1

Season: 15-15

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

SYRACUSE (-21) over Louisville

Kentucky (-5.5) over TENNESSEE

Best Bet: UTAH STATE (-31) over San Jose State

Last week: 3-0

Season: 12-12

