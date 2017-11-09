Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 11

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview college football Week 11:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 12-15
SOUTH CAROLINA (-7) over Florida
IOWA STATE (+6.5) over Oklahoma State
Best Bet: Notre Dame (-3) over MIAMI
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 0-3
Season: 13-14
BAYLOR (+7.5) over Texas Tech
MISSISSIPPI STATE (+14.5) over Alabama
Best Bet: AUBURN (+3) over Georgia
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 0-0
Season: 2-3-1
Wake Forest (+1) over SYRACUSE
Duke (-3) over ARMY
Best Bet: Arkansas (+17.5) over LSU
